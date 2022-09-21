LEV (The Lion Electric Company): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $3.47 in the most recent trading day, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) closed at 3.31, down -4.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1501954 shares were traded. LEV reached its highest trading level at $3.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 10, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

CIBC Downgraded its Sector Outperform to Neutral on June 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $14.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6865.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 825.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 190.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.27M. Insiders hold about 56.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.25M with a Short Ratio of 8.04, compared to 8.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 12.04%.