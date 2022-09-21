Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) closed the day trading at 23.24 up 0.43% from the previous closing price of $23.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260625 shares were traded. MRVI reached its highest trading level at $23.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRVI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On December 16, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $33.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on December 16, 2020, with a $33 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Maravai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVI has reached a high of $50.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRVI traded about 1.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRVI traded about 1.61M shares per day. A total of 131.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.59M. Shares short for MRVI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6M with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 4.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.56% and a Short% of Float of 6.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $233.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.7M to a low estimate of $214M. As of the current estimate, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $217.78M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.29M, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.88M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $954.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $899.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $935.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $799.24M, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $731.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $885.9M and the low estimate is $624.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.