MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $34.36 in the most recent trading day, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) closed at 34.57, up 0.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5679467 shares were traded. MGM reached its highest trading level at $34.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 28, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Swartz Janet bought 14,230 shares for $35.05 per share. The transaction valued at 498,784 led to the insider holds 19,858 shares of the business.

IAC Inc. bought 51,100 shares of MGM for $1,758,351 on Aug 23. The 10% Owner now owns 64,723,602 shares after completing the transaction at $34.41 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, IAC Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 148,000 shares for $33.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,440 and bolstered with 64,672,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MGM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGM has reached a high of $51.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 417.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.36M. Insiders hold about 17.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MGM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 17.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MGM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.01, compared to 0.01 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20. The current Payout Ratio is 0.10% for MGM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $-0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $-0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.68B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.51B and the low estimate is $12.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.