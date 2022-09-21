NRBO (NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 20.79, up 42.40% from its previous closing price of $14.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7744314 shares were traded. NRBO reached its highest trading level at $25.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NRBO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRBO has reached a high of $123.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NRBO traded 371.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.36M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NRBO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 223.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 185.97k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.