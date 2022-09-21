There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) can be one of them

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) closed the day trading at 32.16 down -2.60% from the previous closing price of $33.02. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4477167 shares were traded. ALLY reached its highest trading level at $32.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALLY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $34 from $45 previously.

On July 20, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $36.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Schugel Jason E. sold 2,500 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 112,500 led to the insider holds 82,476 shares of the business.

Schugel Jason E. sold 2,500 shares of ALLY for $123,025 on Mar 01. The Chief Risk Officer now owns 84,976 shares after completing the transaction at $49.21 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Timmerman Douglas R., who serves as the President, Auto Finance of the company, sold 2,916 shares for $49.21 each. As a result, the insider received 143,496 and left with 138,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLY has reached a high of $56.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALLY traded about 3.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALLY traded about 4.21M shares per day. A total of 322.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.65M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 8.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Dividends & Splits

ALLY’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 15.40% for ALLY, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 310:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.75 and $7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.34. EPS for the following year is $6.93, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.85 and $3.93.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.07B. As of the current estimate, Ally Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.21B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.59B and the low estimate is $8.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.