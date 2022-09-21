There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) can be one of them

The closing price of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) was 29.45 for the day, down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $30.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3252578 shares were traded. TDOC reached its highest trading level at $30.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TDOC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $35.

Guggenheim Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares for $30.18 per share. The transaction valued at 30,180 led to the insider holds 25,408 shares of the business.

Geshuri Arnnon sold 4,098 shares of TDOC for $140,451 on Aug 26. The CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER now owns 76,182 shares after completing the transaction at $34.27 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Trencher Daniel, who serves as the SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $37.50 each. As a result, the insider received 37,500 and left with 26,408 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $156.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.05.

Shares Statistics:

TDOC traded an average of 5.11M shares per day over the past three months and 4.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.57, compared to 36.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.66% and a Short% of Float of 23.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.34 and a low estimate of $-0.94, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.46, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-41.23 and $-44.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-42.89. EPS for the following year is $-1.59, with 20 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-3.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.17B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.