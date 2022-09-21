There Is Still Room For Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) closed the day trading at 47.29 down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $47.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4106513 shares were traded. TFC reached its highest trading level at $47.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TFC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when ROGERS WILLIAM H JR sold 142,606 shares for $47.78 per share. The transaction valued at 6,813,429 led to the insider holds 862,590 shares of the business.

RATCLIFFE DAVID M bought 132 shares of TFC for $6,203 on Jun 22. The Director now owns 3,055 shares after completing the transaction at $46.99 per share. On May 04, another insider, VOORHEES STEVEN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $49.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 996,320 and bolstered with 60,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Truist’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFC has reached a high of $68.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TFC traded about 5.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TFC traded about 6.76M shares per day. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 13.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

TFC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.08, up from 1.83 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 43.20% for TFC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.26 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.99. EPS for the following year is $5.47, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.89 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.3B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.84B and the low estimate is $24.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.