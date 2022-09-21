There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY).

In the latest session, Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) closed at 0.60 up 1.37% from its previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0081 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3047585 shares were traded. DGLY reached its highest trading level at $0.6224 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5606.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Digital Ally Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2017, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $4.

On August 18, 2016, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2016, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DGLY has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7042, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9453.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DGLY has traded an average of 380.82K shares per day and 760.9k over the past ten days. A total of 48.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.21M. Insiders hold about 7.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DGLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.51M with a Short Ratio of 8.79, compared to 5.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.37% and a Short% of Float of 12.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.43. EPS for the following year is $-0.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.13 and $-0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.62M to a low estimate of $11.62M. As of the current estimate, Digital Ally Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.49M, an estimated increase of 365.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.41M, up 145.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $55.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.