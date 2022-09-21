There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).

In the latest session, PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) closed at 168.92 up 0.11% from its previous closing price of $168.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3852056 shares were traded. PEP reached its highest trading level at $169.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $166.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PepsiCo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 629.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2022, Argus reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $180 to $195.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $157.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Krishnan Ramkumar sold 3,433 shares for $174.83 per share. The transaction valued at 600,193 led to the insider holds 50,577 shares of the business.

Williams Steven C sold 1,753 shares of PEP for $300,076 on Jul 15. The CEO, PFNA now owns 70,892 shares after completing the transaction at $171.18 per share. On May 17, another insider, Tanner Kirk, who serves as the CEO, PBNA of the company, sold 13,679 shares for $174.15 each. As a result, the insider received 2,382,260 and left with 90,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PepsiCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has reached a high of $181.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $149.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PEP has traded an average of 4.35M shares per day and 5.67M over the past ten days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PEP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 11.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PEP is 4.60, from 4.09 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 65.50% for PEP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.87 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.68, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.95 and $6.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.67. EPS for the following year is $7.25, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $7.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $20.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $21.05B to a low estimate of $20.37B. As of the current estimate, PepsiCo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.19B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.37B, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.67B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.47B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.35B and the low estimate is $86.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.