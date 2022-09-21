There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA).

As of close of business last night, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s stock clocked out at 26.43, down -4.58% from its previous closing price of $27.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2148608 shares were traded. NOVA reached its highest trading level at $27.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NOVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On July 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $23.

On June 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $22.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Berger William J sold 150,000 shares for $30.04 per share. The transaction valued at 4,506,645 led to the insider holds 301,142 shares of the business.

Hultberg Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of NOVA for $56,000 on Aug 05. The now owns 15,493 shares after completing the transaction at $28.00 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Berger William J, who serves as the of the company, sold 49,656 shares for $24.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,220,605 and left with 451,142 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has reached a high of $46.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NOVA traded 3.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.71M. Shares short for NOVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.76M with a Short Ratio of 6.62, compared to 16.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.50% and a Short% of Float of 21.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $-0.52, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $-0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $-1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.86. EPS for the following year is $-0.78, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $-2.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $477.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $364.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.75M, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $505.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $647.8M and the low estimate is $438M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.