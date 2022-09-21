There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

The closing price of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) was 2.12 for the day, down -2.30% from the previous closing price of $2.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6613447 shares were traded. HMY reached its highest trading level at $2.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HMY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9654, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7436.

Shares Statistics:

HMY traded an average of 5.16M shares per day over the past three months and 8.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 610.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 432.93M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15M with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 10.92M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.10, HMY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 50.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.