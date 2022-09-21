This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM)

As of close of business last night, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at 11.40, down -3.88% from its previous closing price of $11.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2729977 shares were traded. COMM reached its highest trading level at $11.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COMM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $9 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Carlson John R. bought 11,868 shares for $12.62 per share. The transaction valued at 149,730 led to the insider holds 167,393 shares of the business.

Lorentzen Kyle David bought 17,700 shares of COMM for $189,209 on Aug 31. The EVP & CFO now owns 244,009 shares after completing the transaction at $10.69 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Treadway Charles L., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 48,076 shares for $10.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,428 and bolstered with 1,260,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMM has reached a high of $14.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COMM traded 3.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.00M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for COMM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 14.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 8.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.59B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.16B and the low estimate is $8.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.