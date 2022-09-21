This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Masimo Corporation (MASI)

In the latest session, Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) closed at 151.64 down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $152.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1191637 shares were traded. MASI reached its highest trading level at $152.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Masimo Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $206.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $160.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on April 06, 2022, with a $160 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Mikkelson Adam sold 600 shares for $214.80 per share. The transaction valued at 128,880 led to the insider holds 1,751 shares of the business.

Mikkelson Adam sold 600 shares of MASI for $137,220 on Jan 18. The Director now owns 2,351 shares after completing the transaction at $228.70 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Mikkelson Adam, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $250.01 each. As a result, the insider received 150,006 and left with 2,951 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Masimo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASI has reached a high of $305.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MASI has traded an average of 900.68K shares per day and 984.06k over the past ten days. A total of 53.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.15M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MASI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.83, compared to 2.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.72 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $5.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $4.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $540.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $543.28M to a low estimate of $538.3M. As of the current estimate, Masimo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $305.12M, an estimated increase of 77.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.16M, an increase of 79.90% over than the figure of $77.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $580.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $519.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 66.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.