This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

In the latest session, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) closed at 86.54 down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $87.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1305972 shares were traded. PCAR reached its highest trading level at $86.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PACCAR Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Vertical Research on August 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $102 from $100 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when HUBBARD TODD R sold 2,000 shares for $91.50 per share. The transaction valued at 183,000 led to the insider holds 2,119 shares of the business.

SCHIPPERS HARRIE sold 14,327 shares of PCAR for $1,369,941 on Feb 02. The PRESIDENT & CFO now owns 51,276 shares after completing the transaction at $95.62 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, LeVier Jack K., who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 8,620 shares for $94.00 each. As a result, the insider received 810,280 and left with 22,141 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PACCAR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCAR has reached a high of $97.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCAR has traded an average of 1.73M shares per day and 1.97M over the past ten days. A total of 348.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 341.68M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PCAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 3.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PCAR is 1.48, from 1.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 45.10% for PCAR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.64, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.17. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.71 and $6.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.61B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.8B to a low estimate of $6.32B. As of the current estimate, PACCAR Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.74B, an estimated increase of 39.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.83B, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $39.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.53B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.83B, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.37B and the low estimate is $24.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.