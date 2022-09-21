Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) closed the day trading at 21.77 down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $21.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1012020 shares were traded. TGNA reached its highest trading level at $21.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGNA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TEGNA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGNA has reached a high of $23.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGNA traded about 962.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGNA traded about 1.04M shares per day. A total of 223.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TGNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10M with a Short Ratio of 6.94, compared to 10.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Dividends & Splits

TGNA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.38, up from 0.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13. The current Payout Ratio is 16.20% for TGNA, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 15625:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.32 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $798.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $810M to a low estimate of $783M. As of the current estimate, TEGNA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $732.91M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.41B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.