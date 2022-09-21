Update from Lennar Corporation (LEN): A steady trajectory

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) closed the day trading at 76.88 down -2.03% from the previous closing price of $78.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2026196 shares were traded. LEN reached its highest trading level at $77.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Collins David M sold 15,000 shares for $82.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,230,000 led to the insider holds 41,382 shares of the business.

SUSTANA MARK sold 22,000 shares of LEN for $1,577,180 on May 11. The VP/General Counsel/Secretary now owns 46,279 shares after completing the transaction at $71.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $117.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LEN traded about 2.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LEN traded about 2.73M shares per day. A total of 289.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 10.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.29%.

Dividends & Splits

LEN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.50, up from 0.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 7.70% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1017:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.19 and a low estimate of $4.74, while EPS last year was $4.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.46, with high estimates of $5.91 and low estimates of $4.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.8 and $15.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.78. EPS for the following year is $15.09, with 18 analysts recommending between $18 and $11.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.13B, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.37B and the low estimate is $25.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.