What shareholders can do to beat the market with GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) stock

In the latest session, GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) closed at 75.43 down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $75.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1007828 shares were traded. GDDY reached its highest trading level at $75.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GoDaddy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $110 from $94 previously.

On April 14, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.

On October 25, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $99.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on October 25, 2021, with a $99 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when McCaffrey Mark sold 2,700 shares for $73.56 per share. The transaction valued at 198,624 led to the insider holds 82,250 shares of the business.

Daddario Nick sold 44 shares of GDDY for $3,346 on Sep 02. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 15,564 shares after completing the transaction at $76.05 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Bhutani Amanpal Singh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,507 shares for $76.05 each. As a result, the insider received 114,614 and left with 219,037 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GoDaddy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDDY has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GDDY has traded an average of 892.93K shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 159.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GDDY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 4.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.56 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.61B and the low estimate is $4.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.