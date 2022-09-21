Which analyst expects Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) closed at 420.58 up 0.97% from its previous closing price of $416.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099291 shares were traded. LMT reached its highest trading level at $421.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $412.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lockheed Martin Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 30, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $460.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $440 to $375.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Ulmer Gregory M sold 6,929 shares for $423.87 per share. The transaction valued at 2,937,014 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Donovan John bought 632 shares of LMT for $250,373 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 1,200 shares after completing the transaction at $396.16 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Donovan John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 568 shares for $440.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,230 and bolstered with 568 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lockheed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMT has reached a high of $479.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $324.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 418.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 413.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LMT has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 1.26M over the past ten days. A total of 265.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 264.95M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 2.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LMT is 11.20, from 10.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57. The current Payout Ratio is 63.40% for LMT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.96 and a low estimate of $5.57, while EPS last year was $2.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.4, with high estimates of $8.38 and low estimates of $7.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.02 and $21.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.7. EPS for the following year is $27.6, with 15 analysts recommending between $28.6 and $23.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.71B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.08B to a low estimate of $16.16B. As of the current estimate, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.03B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.15B, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.78B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.04B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.07B and the low estimate is $66.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.