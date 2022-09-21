Which analyst expects Morgan Stanley (MS) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Morgan Stanley’s stock clocked out at 87.19, down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $88.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8032370 shares were traded. MS reached its highest trading level at $88.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $111.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when MORGAN STANLEY bought 8,598 shares for $8.41 per share. The transaction valued at 72,330 led to the insider holds 8,598 shares of the business.

LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 25,000 shares of MS for $1,982,425 on May 12. The Director now owns 179,449 shares after completing the transaction at $79.30 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, who serves as the Co-President/Head of WM of the company, sold 17,162 shares for $105.70 each. As a result, the insider received 1,813,998 and left with 179,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Morgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MS has reached a high of $109.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MS traded 7.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.47, compared to 17.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, MS has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for MS, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $41.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22T, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27T and the low estimate is $1.1T. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.