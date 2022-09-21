Which analyst expects Sotera Health Company (SHC) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Sotera Health Company’s stock clocked out at 8.20, down -16.58% from its previous closing price of $9.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11863182 shares were traded. SHC reached its highest trading level at $9.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $26.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on April 06, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sotera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHC has reached a high of $27.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHC traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 279.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 274.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.80, compared to 3.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $256.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $264M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, Sotera Health Company’s year-ago sales were $227.18M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $994M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $931.48M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.