Which analyst expects Xylem Inc. (XYL) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) closed at 94.84 down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $96.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1525742 shares were traded. XYL reached its highest trading level at $95.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Xylem Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on August 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $96 from $77 previously.

On July 20, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $90 to $94.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Toussaint Claudia S sold 16,825 shares for $91.37 per share. The transaction valued at 1,537,265 led to the insider holds 40,786 shares of the business.

Harker Victoria D sold 5,000 shares of XYL for $501,287 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 21,099 shares after completing the transaction at $100.26 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Beliveau-Dunn Jeanne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $96.65 each. As a result, the insider received 57,990 and left with 7,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Xylem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XYL has reached a high of $136.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XYL has traded an average of 993.55K shares per day and 1.27M over the past ten days. A total of 180.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XYL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 3.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for XYL is 1.20, from 1.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $3.16, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.31B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Xylem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $-3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XYL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.79B and the low estimate is $5.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.