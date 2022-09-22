A correction may be in store for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares?

In the latest session, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) closed at 8.06 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $8.14. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8166499 shares were traded. HBI reached its highest trading level at $8.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hanesbrands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $13.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Preston Tracy M bought 3,000 shares for $9.36 per share. The transaction valued at 28,065 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Johnson James C bought 2,000 shares of HBI for $18,220 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 26,913 shares after completing the transaction at $9.11 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, MOISON FRANCK J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,470 shares for $8.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 55,581 and bolstered with 49,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hanesbrands’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBI has reached a high of $19.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HBI has traded an average of 6.37M shares per day and 7.68M over the past ten days. A total of 349.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.64M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 35.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 35.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.27% and a Short% of Float of 11.52%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HBI is 0.60, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81. The current Payout Ratio is 49.80% for HBI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.8B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.53B and the low estimate is $6.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.