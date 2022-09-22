A correction may be in store for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares?

As of close of business last night, The Western Union Company’s stock clocked out at 14.20, down -0.70% from its previous closing price of $14.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4846891 shares were traded. WU reached its highest trading level at $14.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wolfe Research on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $18.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Cebollero David sold 587 shares for $17.40 per share. The transaction valued at 10,214 led to the insider holds 14,221 shares of the business.

Cebollero David sold 2,221 shares of WU for $43,198 on Feb 23. The Interim Chief Legal Officer now owns 6,125 shares after completing the transaction at $19.45 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Farah Jean Claude, who serves as the President, Global Network of the company, sold 33,401 shares for $19.65 each. As a result, the insider received 656,179 and left with 296,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WU has reached a high of $21.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WU traded 3.74M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.03M. Shares short for WU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.75M with a Short Ratio of 8.75, compared to 34.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.74% and a Short% of Float of 11.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, WU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $1.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, The Western Union Company’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated decrease of -9.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.07B, down -10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.63B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.