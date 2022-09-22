A glimpse at Evaxion Biotech A/S’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) closed at 2.33 up 22.63% from its previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46115043 shares were traded. EVAX reached its highest trading level at $3.5199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVAX has reached a high of $25.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5429, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8572.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVAX has traded an average of 31.49K shares per day and 11.54k over the past ten days. A total of 23.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.59M. Insiders hold about 42.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVAX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 182.72k with a Short Ratio of 5.79, compared to 179.1k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.28 and a low estimate of $-0.33, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.33, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.19 and $-1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.25. EPS for the following year is $-1.47, with 3 analysts recommending between $-1.19 and $-1.72.