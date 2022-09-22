A glimpse at Franklin Resources Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at 24.25, down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $24.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3764638 shares were traded. BEN reached its highest trading level at $25.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $25 from $28 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 66,591 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 300,465 led to the insider holds 5,722,659 shares of the business.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 49,769 shares of BEN for $222,477 on Sep 16. The Affiliate of Investment Adv. now owns 5,656,068 shares after completing the transaction at $4.47 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who serves as the Affiliate of Investment Adv. of the company, bought 72,568 shares for $4.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 329,219 and bolstered with 5,606,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEN has reached a high of $38.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BEN traded 2.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 487.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.00M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.36M with a Short Ratio of 6.59, compared to 18.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.09, BEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.61. The current Payout Ratio is 33.70% for BEN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.67 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $2.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.85B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Franklin Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated decrease of -15.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.29B and the low estimate is $7.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.