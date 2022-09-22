A glimpse at Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 188.36, down -1.08% from its previous closing price of $190.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2883348 shares were traded. LOW reached its highest trading level at $194.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $188.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LOW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on August 18, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $225 from $200 previously.

On August 18, 2022, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $240 to $250.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $237 to $263.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Godbole Seemantini sold 11,761 shares for $214.37 per share. The transaction valued at 2,521,171 led to the insider holds 26,575 shares of the business.

Boltz William P sold 98,632 shares of LOW for $21,042,235 on Aug 19. The EVP, Merchandising now owns 25,110 shares after completing the transaction at $213.34 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOW now has a Market Capitalization of 119.06B and an Enterprise Value of 150.73B. As of this moment, Lowe’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.64.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LOW is 1.21, which has changed by -9.43% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -14.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LOW has reached a high of $263.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $170.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 210.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LOW traded 3.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 638.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 619.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LOW as of Aug 30, 2022 were 16.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.55, compared to 12.9M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.45, LOW has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 18.90% for LOW, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.85 and a low estimate of $4.43, while EPS last year was $4.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.04, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.09 and $12.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.44. EPS for the following year is $14.6, with 31 analysts recommending between $15.98 and $13.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $95.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.25B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102.56B and the low estimate is $96.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.