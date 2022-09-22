A Stock You Should Be Looking At: M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

After closing at $187.18 in the most recent trading day, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) closed at 185.64, down -0.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1285580 shares were traded. MTB reached its highest trading level at $190.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $179 to $238.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $185 to $179.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Warman D Scott N sold 2,000 shares for $188.55 per share. The transaction valued at 377,100 led to the insider holds 8,349 shares of the business.

GEISEL GARY N sold 500 shares of MTB for $94,601 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 2,490 shares after completing the transaction at $189.20 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, GEISEL GARY N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 533 shares for $189.34 each. As a result, the insider received 100,918 and left with 17,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, M&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $193.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 178.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 171.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 971.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 177.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.75M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.08, compared to 3.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MTB’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.40, compared to 4.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69. The current Payout Ratio is 46.00% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2000 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.46 and a low estimate of $2.95, while EPS last year was $3.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.02, with high estimates of $5.41 and low estimates of $4.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.56 and $11.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.68. EPS for the following year is $19.77, with 20 analysts recommending between $23.13 and $16.54.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.33B to a low estimate of $2.28B. As of the current estimate, M&T Bank Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated increase of 50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.47B, an increase of 63.00% over than the figure of $50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 36.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.15B and the low estimate is $9.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.