A Stock You Should Be Looking At: XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

After closing at $46.45 in the most recent trading day, XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) closed at 45.95, down -1.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1171492 shares were traded. XPO reached its highest trading level at $47.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XPO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $65.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $96.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,061,029 shares for $55.17 per share. The transaction valued at 279,216,970 led to the insider holds 1,300,701 shares of the business.

BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 50,000 shares of XPO for $2,674,338 on Jul 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,361,730 shares after completing the transaction at $53.49 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $51.29 each. As a result, the insider received 2,564,723 and left with 6,411,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, XPO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPO has reached a high of $88.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.15M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XPO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.45, compared to 3.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.85 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.51. EPS for the following year is $5.73, with 23 analysts recommending between $6.65 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $3.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.32B to a low estimate of $3.05B. As of the current estimate, XPO Logistics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.04B, an estimated decrease of -36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.23B, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of $-36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.07B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.81B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.28B and the low estimate is $12.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.