Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) was 7.01 for the day, down -4.63% from the previous closing price of $7.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172468 shares were traded. ALPN reached its highest trading level at $7.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALPN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 21, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 11 when Frazier Life Sciences VIII, L. bought 112,665 shares for $7.10 per share. The transaction valued at 799,989 led to the insider holds 1,484,115 shares of the business.

Rickey James Paul sold 17,013 shares of ALPN for $236,756 on Dec 31. The Senior VP and CFO now owns 7,014 shares after completing the transaction at $13.92 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALPN has reached a high of $14.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.02.

Shares Statistics:

ALPN traded an average of 59.14K shares per day over the past three months and 40.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.27M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 23.64, compared to 1.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 9.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.58, while EPS last year was $-0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $-0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $-1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.91. EPS for the following year is $-1.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.98 and $-2.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.32M to a low estimate of $4.6M. As of the current estimate, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.19M, an estimated increase of 39.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.44M, up 166.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67M and the low estimate is $32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.