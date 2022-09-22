An average trading volume for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $16.52 in the most recent trading day, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) closed at 16.16, down -2.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2031573 shares were traded. CNX reached its highest trading level at $16.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15857.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 19, 2022, Reiterated its Underperform rating but revised its target price to $23 from $25 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.18B and an Enterprise Value of 5.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNX is 1.29, which has changed by 35.23% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -14.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNX has reached a high of $24.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.7M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 194.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.80M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNX as of Aug 30, 2022 were 29.63M with a Short Ratio of 9.16, compared to 28.8M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.64% and a Short% of Float of 22.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.59 and $2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.15. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.54 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $524.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $581M to a low estimate of $497M. As of the current estimate, CNX Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $389.43M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $520.27M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $572M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $492M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.28B, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $1.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.