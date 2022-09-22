An investigation into 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s technical aspects

The price of 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) closed at 6.32 in the last session, down -5.81% from day before closing price of $6.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1689720 shares were traded. TWOU reached its highest trading level at $6.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TWOU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2615.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $9.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Neutral rating on March 30, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Peters Gregory K bought 49,663 shares for $10.07 per share. The transaction valued at 500,106 led to the insider holds 164,589 shares of the business.

CHERNIS MARK bought 10,000 shares of TWOU for $99,200 on Feb 15. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 349,939 shares after completing the transaction at $9.92 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, CHERNIS MARK, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 33,482 shares for $9.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 304,686 and bolstered with 339,939 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWOU has reached a high of $35.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TWOU traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 77.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.67M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWOU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.54, compared to 7.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.39% and a Short% of Float of 12.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.37, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.43. EPS for the following year is $0, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $-0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $983.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $945.68M, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.