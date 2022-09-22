An investigation into Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s technical aspects

After closing at $15.10 in the most recent trading day, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) closed at 14.39, down -4.70%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1427245 shares were traded. HA reached its highest trading level at $15.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on April 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $23 from $25 previously.

On January 13, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $17.50 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Alter Aaron J sold 2,500 shares for $19.39 per share. The transaction valued at 48,482 led to the insider holds 79,473 shares of the business.

CARTY DONALD J sold 20,000 shares of HA for $356,292 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 17,701 shares after completing the transaction at $17.81 per share. On Oct 29, another insider, Alter Aaron J, who serves as the Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $19.30 each. As a result, the insider received 48,248 and left with 64,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HA has reached a high of $24.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 757.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 699.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.14M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 4.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.32% and a Short% of Float of 15.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $-0.48, while EPS last year was $-0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.47, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $-0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.6 and $-4.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.9. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 5 analysts recommending between $2 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 63.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.29B and the low estimate is $2.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.