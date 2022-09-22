An investigation into Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s technical aspects

After closing at $133.55 in the most recent trading day, Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) closed at 134.77, up 0.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8261205 shares were traded. WMT reached its highest trading level at $137.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $135.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $180 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when WALTON S ROBSON sold 347,542 shares for $135.66 per share. The transaction valued at 47,145,880 led to the insider holds 282,330,635 shares of the business.

WALTON ALICE L sold 347,542 shares of WMT for $47,145,880 on Aug 25. The 10% Owner now owns 282,330,635 shares after completing the transaction at $135.66 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, WALTON JIM C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 347,542 shares for $135.66 each. As a result, the insider received 47,145,880 and left with 282,330,635 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Walmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMT has reached a high of $160.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.40B. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 13.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WMT’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.16, compared to 2.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86. The current Payout Ratio is 44.20% for WMT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was $1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.98 and $6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.43. EPS for the following year is $6.97, with 34 analysts recommending between $7.77 and $6.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $601.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $585.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $597.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $572.75B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $616.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $625.81B and the low estimate is $607.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.