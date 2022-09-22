An overall feel about LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) closed at 9.84 up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $9.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2253430 shares were traded. LXP reached its highest trading level at $10.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LXP Industrial Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when FRARY RICHARD bought 10,000 shares for $10.50 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 143,606 shares of the business.

Handwerker Jamie bought 5,000 shares of LXP for $52,750 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 73,971 shares after completing the transaction at $10.55 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Gupta Arun, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,600 shares for $10.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,921 and bolstered with 26,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 393.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXP has reached a high of $16.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LXP has traded an average of 1.73M shares per day and 2.54M over the past ten days. A total of 283.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 274.10M. Shares short for LXP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.4M with a Short Ratio of 13.56, compared to 21.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.81% and a Short% of Float of 16.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LXP is 0.48, from 0.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.32.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $78.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $82M to a low estimate of $75.5M. As of the current estimate, LXP Industrial Trust’s year-ago sales were $80.6M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.95M, a decrease of -4.10% less than the figure of $-2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $317.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.94M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $350.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $363M and the low estimate is $333.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.