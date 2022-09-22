An overall feel about The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) closed at 61.63 up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $61.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4441293 shares were traded. TTD reached its highest trading level at $64.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Trade Desk Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 16, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $80.

On March 02, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $108.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 02, 2022, with a $108 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 1,137 shares for $74.96 per share. The transaction valued at 85,230 led to the insider holds 193,259 shares of the business.

GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 3,676 shares of TTD for $266,510 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 197,858 shares after completing the transaction at $72.50 per share. On May 25, another insider, WELLS DAVID B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $45.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 801,675 and bolstered with 106,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 933.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 53.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 58.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTD has reached a high of $114.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TTD has traded an average of 5.92M shares per day and 3.83M over the past ten days. A total of 486.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 439.99M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TTD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 19.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $364.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $366.22M to a low estimate of $363.96M. As of the current estimate, The Trade Desk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $261.13M, an estimated increase of 39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $383.84M, an increase of 35.40% less than the figure of $39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $392.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $371.6M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.