Analysis of VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN): Selected Notes

The closing price of VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) was 176.72 for the day, up 1.14% from the previous closing price of $174.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051461 shares were traded. VRSN reached its highest trading level at $182.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $176.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRSN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on April 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $210 from $260 previously.

On December 09, 2020, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $246.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when BIDZOS D JAMES sold 3,293 shares for $203.76 per share. The transaction valued at 670,976 led to the insider holds 682,601 shares of the business.

BIDZOS D JAMES sold 12,707 shares of VRSN for $2,541,962 on Aug 10. The Exec. Chairman & CEO now owns 687,051 shares after completing the transaction at $200.04 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, TOMLINSON TIMOTHY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 685 shares for $186.80 each. As a result, the insider received 127,956 and left with 15,692 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VeriSign’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRSN has reached a high of $257.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $155.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 187.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 201.21.

Shares Statistics:

VRSN traded an average of 621.14K shares per day over the past three months and 850.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.21M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VRSN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VRSN, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2011 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 06, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.08 and $5.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.91. EPS for the following year is $7.04, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.54 and $6.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $357.07M to a low estimate of $357.07M. As of the current estimate, VeriSign Inc.’s year-ago sales were $332.02M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $365.93M, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $365.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $365.93M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33B, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.