Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) was 48.14 for the day, down -2.13% from the previous closing price of $49.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1059948 shares were traded. BUD reached its highest trading level at $49.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BUD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Anheuser-Busch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BUD has reached a high of $67.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.15.

Shares Statistics:

BUD traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 607.63M. Insiders hold about 53.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BUD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.37, compared to 2.79M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.61, BUD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.13. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.13. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $3.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.3B to a low estimate of $12.96B. As of the current estimate, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s year-ago sales were $12.29B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.58B, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.19B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BUD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.3B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.38B and the low estimate is $59.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.