Are analysts optimistic about Expedia Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) closed the day trading at 99.01 down -5.37% from the previous closing price of $104.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3461655 shares were traded. EXPE reached its highest trading level at $104.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXPE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Dolgen Jonathan L sold 1,000 shares for $101.55 per share. The transaction valued at 101,554 led to the insider holds 37,779 shares of the business.

Soliday Lance A sold 636 shares of EXPE for $72,532 on Aug 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 8,949 shares after completing the transaction at $114.04 per share. On May 18, another insider, Menendez-Cambo Patricia, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 800 shares for $123.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,097 and bolstered with 1,274 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Expedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has reached a high of $217.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXPE traded about 2.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXPE traded about 2.72M shares per day. A total of 157.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.32M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 8.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EXPE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.26 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $-1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.12, with high estimates of $5.77 and low estimates of $3.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.05 and $4.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.07. EPS for the following year is $9.56, with 28 analysts recommending between $12.85 and $6.42.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.35B to a low estimate of $2.72B. As of the current estimate, Expedia Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.01B, an estimated increase of 49.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.63B, an increase of 22.70% less than the figure of $49.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.31B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.6B, up 35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.18B and the low estimate is $11.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.