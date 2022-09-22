Are analysts optimistic about Zillow Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:Z) stock?

The closing price of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) was 31.27 for the day, down -3.31% from the previous closing price of $32.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3018130 shares were traded. Z reached its highest trading level at $32.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of Z’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 08, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Spaulding Dan sold 7,296 shares for $34.60 per share. The transaction valued at 252,428 led to the insider holds 34,509 shares of the business.

Daimler Susan sold 3,241 shares of Z for $108,739 on Aug 23. The President of Zillow now owns 23,727 shares after completing the transaction at $33.55 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Daimler Susan, who serves as the President of Zillow of the company, sold 5,835 shares for $33.49 each. As a result, the insider received 195,425 and left with 42,708 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, Z now has a Market Capitalization of 7.80B and an Enterprise Value of 6.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $104.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.06.

Shares Statistics:

Z traded an average of 3.65M shares per day over the past three months and 4.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.27M. Insiders hold about 9.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.39% stake in the company. Shares short for Z as of Aug 30, 2022 were 28.81M with a Short Ratio of 7.90, compared to 28.29M on Jul 28, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $920.4M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated decrease of -25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $570.31M, a decrease of -71.50% less than the figure of $-25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $656.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $534.58M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.15B, down -22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -63.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.