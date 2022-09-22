Are Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) closed at 45.55 down -0.02% from its previous closing price of $45.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1105179 shares were traded. G reached its highest trading level at $46.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genpact Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $51 from $57 previously.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $54.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 03, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when White Heather sold 15,000 shares for $46.62 per share. The transaction valued at 699,302 led to the insider holds 29,929 shares of the business.

Kalra Balkrishan sold 10,726 shares of G for $495,408 on Sep 07. The Senior Vice President now owns 164,229 shares after completing the transaction at $46.19 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, White Heather, who serves as the SVP & Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 713 shares for $45.96 each. As a result, the insider received 32,769 and left with 29,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, G now has a Market Capitalization of 8.36B and an Enterprise Value of 9.72B. As of this moment, Genpact’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.83.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for G is 1.35, which has changed by -6.16% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -14.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, G has reached a high of $54.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, G has traded an average of 834.43K shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 184.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.27M. Shares short for G as of Aug 30, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 1.79M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for G is 0.50, from 0.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.02 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for G’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.69B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.76B and the low estimate is $4.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.