Are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.04, down -11.86% from its previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170211 shares were traded. HARP reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HARP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $16.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HARP has reached a high of $9.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9700, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6534.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HARP traded 168.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 132.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.57M. Insiders hold about 7.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HARP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 564.65k with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 1.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.81, while EPS last year was $-0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.57, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.08 and $-2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.27. EPS for the following year is $-2.38, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.91 and $-3.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HARP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.65M, up 13.30% from the average estimate.