As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) offers stability

The closing price of Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) was 84.47 for the day, down -1.57% from the previous closing price of $85.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045395 shares were traded. QRVO reached its highest trading level at $88.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QRVO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On August 04, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $108 to $100.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $108.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when FEGO PAUL J sold 2,413 shares for $85.42 per share. The transaction valued at 206,118 led to the insider holds 31,666 shares of the business.

GARDNER JEFFERY R sold 1,500 shares of QRVO for $133,740 on Sep 07. The Director now owns 29,360 shares after completing the transaction at $89.16 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Stewart Frank P., who serves as the VP, Advanced Cellular of the company, sold 1,224 shares for $100.27 each. As a result, the insider received 122,730 and left with 4,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $178.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.44.

Shares Statistics:

QRVO traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 2.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.35 and a low estimate of $1.94, while EPS last year was $2.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.64, with high estimates of $3.26 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.26 and $9.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.38. EPS for the following year is $12.41, with 24 analysts recommending between $13.92 and $10.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $992.3M. As of the current estimate, Qorvo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $4.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.