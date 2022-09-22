As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) offers stability

The closing price of Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) was 30.69 for the day, down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $30.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1164599 shares were traded. SWIR reached its highest trading level at $30.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWIR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $21.50 to $24.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWIR has reached a high of $30.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.90.

Shares Statistics:

SWIR traded an average of 1.53M shares per day over the past three months and 684.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.58M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SWIR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.41 and a low estimate of $-1.01, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.19. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $-0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $84M to a low estimate of $50M. As of the current estimate, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.37M, an estimated decrease of -30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.43M, an increase of 1.60% over than the figure of $-30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $452.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $439.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $448.59M, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $527.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $560M and the low estimate is $500.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.