CABA (Cabaletta Bio Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.67, down -8.56% from its previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0629 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1155337 shares were traded. CABA reached its highest trading level at $0.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6525.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CABA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $3 from $15 previously.

On December 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when 5AM Ventures V, L.P. sold 295,000 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,835,000 led to the insider holds 333,144 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CABA now has a Market Capitalization of 21.32M and an Enterprise Value of -75.48M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CABA has reached a high of $14.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2655, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2361.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CABA traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 872.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.76M. Insiders hold about 4.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CABA as of Aug 30, 2022 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 2.05M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.85% and a Short% of Float of 12.48%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.43 and a low estimate of $-0.56, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.48, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.27 and $-2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.77. EPS for the following year is $-1.55, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.86 and $-2.44.