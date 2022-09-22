Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) closed the day trading at 17.67 up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $17.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2022425 shares were traded. GOOS reached its highest trading level at $18.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOOS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $35 from $59 previously.

On January 06, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $56.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has reached a high of $53.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOOS traded about 1.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOOS traded about 1.58M shares per day. A total of 105.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.03M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.22% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 6.43, compared to 8.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.27% and a Short% of Float of 19.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.45 and a low estimate of $-0.54, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $948.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.23M, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $905.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.