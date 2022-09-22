CBIO (Catalyst Biosciences Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) closed at 0.50 down -1.86% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0095 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12819067 shares were traded. CBIO reached its highest trading level at $0.5648 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4657.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

On May 21, 2020, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on May 21, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBIO has reached a high of $1.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7287, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0687.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CBIO has traded an average of 3.54M shares per day and 702.16k over the past ten days. A total of 31.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CBIO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $-0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.97 and $-1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.02. EPS for the following year is $-0.5, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.45 and $-0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $900k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34M, down -87.70% from the average estimate.