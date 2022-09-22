Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) closed the day trading at 4.12 down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $4.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2651089 shares were traded. CBD reached its highest trading level at $4.2550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0650.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CBD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.10B and an Enterprise Value of 3.13B. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CBD is 1.06, which has changed by -17.76% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -14.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CBD has reached a high of $5.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5644, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0142.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CBD traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CBD traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 269.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.12M. Insiders hold about 57.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CBD as of Aug 30, 2022 were 715.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.71, compared to 1.1M on Jul 28, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

CBD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.07, up from 0.35 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The current Payout Ratio is 138.90% for CBD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 17, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5B, down -13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.88B and the low estimate is $8.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.