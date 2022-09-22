Considering AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $1.68 in the most recent trading day, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) closed at 1.77, up 5.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18738895 shares were traded. AGRI reached its highest trading level at $2.0593 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGRI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRI has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8355, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1519.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 331.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 219.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.99M. Insiders hold about 29.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AGRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 143.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 403.5k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $-0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $-0.08.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.25M and the low estimate is $39.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 404.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.