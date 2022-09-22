Considering Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $11.05 in the most recent trading day, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) closed at 10.05, down -9.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1600251 shares were traded. SRG reached its highest trading level at $11.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 65,917 shares for $11.82 per share. The transaction valued at 779,218 led to the insider holds 16,241,397 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRG has reached a high of $17.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 635.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.13M. Insiders hold about 29.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 8.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.47% and a Short% of Float of 17.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.