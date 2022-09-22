How is Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s (NYSE: CFG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) closed at 36.49 in the last session, down -0.87% from day before closing price of $36.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5769098 shares were traded. CFG reached its highest trading level at $37.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CFG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $54 from $48 previously.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on April 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Lillis Terrance bought 1,000 shares for $41.31 per share. The transaction valued at 41,310 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Citizens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFG has reached a high of $57.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CFG traded on average about 4.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 495.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 493.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.37, compared to 7.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CFG is 1.68, which was 1.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.51.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.19. EPS for the following year is $5.14, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.65B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.18B and the low estimate is $8.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.